SSCC announces honors list for the fall semester

Southern State Community College has released its President’s List and Dean’s List for academic excellence for fall semester 2022. To be eligible for the President’s List, a student must maintain a 4.0-grade point average while carrying a specific number of academic credit hours. Those who achieve the Dean’s List are full-time students who have earned at least a 3.5-grade point average out of a possible 4.0.

CLINTON COUNTY

· Named to the President’s List: Blanchester: Hunter Hartman; Martinsville: Robert Bradshaw; Midland: Bradley Brown; New Vienna: Madeline Turner; Sabina: Adriana Benitez, Mikalah Sheridan; Wilmington: McKenzie Frazier, Rhonda Hale, Alyk Lippincott, Joseph Lynch, Tiffany Marble, Alexander Meyer.

· Named to the Dean’s List: Blanchester: Tyler Crews, Jeffrey Dimario, Marissa Hammer, Bryce Highlander; Midland: Payton Bailey; New Vienna: Cierra Beck, Katelyn Carey, Caden Morton; Sabina: Joseph Elliott, Paige Fetters, Lydia Kessler; Wilmington: Madison Chaffin, Aubrey Cox, Alexia Frazier, Ariel Hodge, Andy Mayo, Aeris McDaniel, Jessica Studer.

