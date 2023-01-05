Head Start’s ‘Males Making a Difference’ program a success

Head Start encourages programs to develop a father initiative to support the involvement of men in the lives of their children. Research is clear on the importance of men in the lives of their children.

Clinton County Head Start began the Males Making a Difference (MMAD) program with the beginning of the school year in August 2022. To date, Head Start dads, grandpas, uncles, etc., participated with their significant little people in mini-golf, bowling, pumpkin painting and most recently soap box derby car assembly, decorating and racing.

Everyone had a wonderful time and learned a little bit about cars in the process. The cars were generously donated by the Craftsman 4 Kids.

