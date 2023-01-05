Wilmington College announces Dec. graduates

Wilmington College recently announced those students who completed their studies by earning bachelor of science or bachelor of arts degrees following the 2022 fall semester. They are eligible to participate in the college’s 147th annual commencement on May 13.

Those graduating with honors are noted with designations as cum laude (3.5-3.74 cumulative grade point average), magna cum laude (3.74-3.90 GPA) and summa cum laude (3.91-4.00 GPA).

WC’s December 2022 Clinton County graduates include:

BLANCHESTER – Heather J. Snyder, Waynes Way, Business Administration-Management, Strategic Organizational Leadership.

MARTINSVILLE – Jadrien C. Douglas, Rapid Ford Road, Comm Arts-Digital Media Production.

NEW VIENNA – Kaitlin R. Armstrong, Mulligan Dr, Communication Arts-Digital Media Production, Summa Cum Laude.

WILMINGTON – Madeline M. Altherr, Windy Way, Agriculture-Animal Science, Magna Cum Laude; Shadrach J. Brausch, St. Rt. 73, Exercise Science-Sport Performance, Magna Cum Laude; Katlyn M. Fyffe, Farmers Road, Exercise Science-Allied Health, Cum Laude; Tiara Harris, Hickory Trail Dr., Comm Arts-Digital Media Production, Cum Laude; Mekenzie L. Jones, N. South Street, Business Administration-Marketing; Caden N. McKay, Brimstone Rd., Mathematics and English, Magna Cum Laude; Matthew S. Smith, Thorne Ave, Exercise Science-Allied Health; Montgomery S. Carpenter, Meadow Ridge Cir., Biology-Life Science, Cum Laude; Alyssa E. Hickey, N Beechgrove Rd., Education-Primary Education, Magna Cum Laude.