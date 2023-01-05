Cowan Lake State Park’s 4th-annual winter hike set for Jan. 28

Cowan Lake State Park’s fourth-annual Winter Hike will be on Saturday, Jan. 28.

Meet at the Campground Commissary to go on three-mile guided hikes starting at 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Also, interpretive one-mile hikes will start at 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

Please dress appropriately for the weather. Friends Caring for Cowan Lake State Park (FCC) will be providing bean soup, cornbread, coffee, hot chocolate, tea, cookies and sweets for donations only. You will need cash or a check for your donation.

All proceeds will go to FCC to support future projects and programs. Even if you don’t plan on hiking, stop by and have lunch.

Scenes from a previous Cowan Lake State Park winter hike. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2023/01/web1_1st-Group-Leaving.jpg Scenes from a previous Cowan Lake State Park winter hike. Courtesy photos Scenes from a previous Cowan Lake State Park winter hike. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2023/01/web1_Mandy-with-Group-by-Commissary.jpg Scenes from a previous Cowan Lake State Park winter hike. Courtesy photos