Wilkin sworn into Ohio Senate

COLUMBUS—State Senator Shane Wilkin (R-Hillsboro) was sworn in this week as a member of the Ohio Senate in the 135th General Assembly. He represents the 17th District in the Ohio Senate, which encompasses all or part of Clinton, Fayette, Gallia, Highland, Jackson, Lawrence, Pickaway, Pike, Ross, and Vinton counties.

“It is truly an honor to serve the people of the 17th District in Ohio Senate,” Wilkin said. “I am committed to continuing to work to make Ohio a great place to live and raise a family.”

This will be Wilkin’s first four-year term in the Ohio Senate. He previously served two terms in the Ohio House of Representatives after being appointed during the 132nd General Assembly. He also served as a Highland County Commissioner for three terms.

Wilkin is a small business owner involved with real estate development, in addition to being a licensed real estate agent and was a past president of the Highland County Board of Realtors. He resides near Hillsboro with his wife, Kristy, and their two daughters, Piper and Parker.

The opening ceremony can be viewed on OhioChannel.org. The 135th Ohio General Assembly will run through Dec. 31, 2024.

Shane Wilkin (R-Hillsboro), pictured with his daughters, was recently sworn into the Ohio Senate. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2023/01/web1_Wilking-swearing-in.jpg Shane Wilkin (R-Hillsboro), pictured with his daughters, was recently sworn into the Ohio Senate. Courtesy photo