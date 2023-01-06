Local man sentenced for gross sexual imposition

WILMINGTON — On Wednesday, Clinton County Common Pleas Judge John “Tim” Rudduck sentenced a Blanchester man to a six month suspended prison term after he pleaded guilty to a charge of gross sexual imposition (felony 3 offense).

Rudduck ordered Ethan Lakes to be under basic supervision with a “minimum of once per month face-to-face meetings required,” sentencing documents indicate. He must also register as a Tier II sex offender for 25 years with an in-person verification every 180 days.

Court documents indicate Lakes has no prior criminal history and that he scored an 11 on the Ohio Risk Assessment Report. This indicates he’s at low risk of re-offending.

During community control, Lakes must have no contact with the victim or the victim’s family. He must also not consume alcohol or be in possession of or use illegal drugs.

Lakes, 23, was indicted in January 2021 on the charges.

According to court documents, the gross sexual imposition charge alleges that when the defendant was 15-years-old, he had sexual contact with a 7-year-old child.

A charge of importuning (also felony 3) was dismissed in the plea.

