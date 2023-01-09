Two locals named to Ohio Wesleyan Dean’s List

Two Wilmington residents were named to the Ohio Wesleyan University Dean’s List for fall semester 2022: Paiton Walker and Chloe Williams.

To qualify for OWU Dean’s List recognition, students must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale in all applicable classes.

