Wilmington Police Department reports

Wilmington police recently processed the following reports:

• Police arrested a 59-year-old Blanchester male for allegedly operating a vehicle while intoxicated at 3:05 p.m. on December 29. According to the report, the suspect was arrested after an accident that occurred at the 1200 block of Rombach Avenue. A search warrant for a blood sample was executed.

• Police arrested three subjects – a 46-year-old male, a 30-year-old male, and a 30-year-old female – for alleged criminal trespass at 3:42 p.m. on December 27. According to the report, police responded to the 900 block of Fife Avenue in reference to subjects in apartments. Police eventually made contact with one male subject who the apartment was unlocked and he had been staying there for “a month or two”. After clearing the first apartment, two subjects were later found in a second apartment. The second male indicated they had stayed in the apartment for about a week.

• Police arrested a 28-year-old Xenia female for allegedly dealing drug paraphernalia and obstructing official business at 4:50 p.m. on December 28. According to the report, police conducted a traffic stop around South South and West Main Street. Police seized a gram of suspected marijuana, a marijuana grinder, and a gram of suspected meth.

• Police arrested a 32-year-old female for allegedly trespassing on a critical infrastructure at 4:42 p.m. on December 28. The report indicates the incident took place around South South Street and Cuba Road. No drugs or alcohol were suspected to be involved.

• Police arrested a 38-year-old male for alleged criminal trespass at 3:09 p.m. on December 27. According to the report, the incident took place at a store on Progress Way.

• Police arrested a 49-year-old Cincinnati male for alleged petty theft at 10:57 a.m. on December 30. According to the report, police were dispatched to a store on Lowe’s Drive in reference to an alleged theft. Police spoke to the store’s asset protection employee who advised a “known male subject came inside the store and helped remove items without paying for them.” The report indicates $558 worth of “other equipment” were stolen. Clinton County Municipal Court documents list the suspect as facing a charge of alleged complicity.

• At 11:34 a.m. on December 29, police responded to the 1-99 block of North South Street on a criminal mischief report. The report indicates a window frame was damaged. An investigation is pending.

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

