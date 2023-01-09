One seriously injured in 2-vehicle crash

WARREN COUNTY — On Sunday at 6:26 a.m., members of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (Lebanon and Wilmington Posts) and the Clinton Warren Joint Fire District responded to a two-vehicle accident. The accident took place on I-71 southbound near the Clinton and Warren county line.

Sgt. Robert Burd, of the Lebanon Post, told the News Journal the accident involved a 2022 Hyundai Elantra and a 2017 Cadillac CTS. According to Burd, the accident was caused by the unidentified Hyundai driver whose vehicle didn’t have working headlights, which didn’t work because of a prior accident. This resulted in the Cadillac driver not seeing the Hyundai.

Due to the severe injuries, the Hyundai driver was transported via CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital. Burd advised the patient was in stable condition. The other driver did not request medical attention.

The names of the individuals involved in the accident were not released as of Monday afternoon.

The scene was eventually cleared by 8 a.m., according to Burd.

The Clinton-Warren Joint Fire District and Ohio State Highway Patrol – Wilmington Post, aided Warren County officials in a two-vehicle accident on Sunday morning. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2023/01/web1_Accident19232.jpg The Clinton-Warren Joint Fire District and Ohio State Highway Patrol – Wilmington Post, aided Warren County officials in a two-vehicle accident on Sunday morning. Photos courtesy of Clinton-Warren Joint Fire District The Clinton-Warren Joint Fire District and Ohio State Highway Patrol – Wilmington Post, aided Warren County officials in a two-vehicle accident on Sunday morning. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2023/01/web1_Accident19231.jpg The Clinton-Warren Joint Fire District and Ohio State Highway Patrol – Wilmington Post, aided Warren County officials in a two-vehicle accident on Sunday morning. Photos courtesy of Clinton-Warren Joint Fire District

By John Hamilton [email protected]

