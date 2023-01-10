Clinton County Sheriff’s Office reports

WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court.

• Deputies arrested a 48-year-old Wilmington male for alleged drug paraphernalia and aggravated drug possession at 1:39 a.m. on December 30. The arrest took place at the 2700 block of U.S. 22 West in Wilmington/Union Township. The report indicates deputies took a crystal-like substance, a glass pipe with burnt residue, and miscellaneous items were seized. No further details were listed.

• Deputies arrested a 44-year-old New Vienna male on an arrest warrant at 3:32 p.m. on January 5. According to the report, the suspect was arrested at the 1-99 block of South 1st Street in Clarksville/Vernon Township. The report indicates “illegal drugs and drug paraphernalia” on the suspect. No further details were listed.

• At 7:14 p.m. on December 29, deputies received a report of criminal damage. A Clarksville/Jefferson Township female advised her car window was broken by her ex-boyfriend – a 35-year-old Milford male – during an argument. No further details were listed.

• At 1:18 a.m. on January 3, deputies responded to a Florence Avenue residence in Martinsville on the report of a physical altercation over a vehicle. The altercation was between males – a 49-year-old from Wilmington and a 35-year-old from the Cuba area. Deputies collected two pairs of jeans, a punctured co2 cartridge, and suspected narcotics as evidence. No further details were listed.

• At 5:30 p.m. on January 5, a 62-year-old Wilmington/Washington Township female reported an individual had been calling her claiming to be an employee of AES. According to the report, “the victim was told she has not made a payment to her service provider for over a year.” The victim advised she had been paying but was convinced to send money via online. $996 was the reported stolen amount. No further details were listed.

• At 6:55 a.m. on January 7, a 54-year-old Lynchburg/Clark Township male reported someone “filed a false unemployment claim using (the victim’s) information.”

• At 10:46 a.m. on December 30, a 36-year-old Port William female reported her employer received unemployment info. The report indicates identity fraud occurred.

