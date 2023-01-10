Steed named commissioner president

Kerry Steed was named Clinton County Commissioner president during the commissioners’ first meeting of 2023 on Monday. “Serving the public as President of the Board of Commissioners is the highest honor of my career,” said a statement from Steed. “Putting the community first and working with my fellow Commissioners to implement county wide Broadband, expand Economic Development Opportunities, and satisfy the needs of the taxpayers are my top priorities for 2023.”

