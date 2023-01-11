Grant announced by Clinton Streamkeepers

Do you have a water-related program/project in mind but have been unable to implement it due to lack of funding? The Clinton Streamkeepers has money available for water related programs/projects, large and small, in the Little Miami watershed in Clinton and Greene counties.

The Clinton Streamkeepers (a 501(c) 3 organization) is pleased to offer grant funds available from its Sture Fredrik Anliot Fund. This fund is “an endowed, restricted gift for the improvement of water quality in the Little Miami River and its tributaries in Clinton and Greene Counties of Ohio.”

Dr. Sture Fredrik “Fred” Anliot was a professor of biology at Wilmington College where he taught for 35 years. He was well-liked and highly respected by those who knew him, including colleagues and students. He studied the watershed extensively, authoring articles and the book “The Vascular Flora of Glen Helen, Clifton Gorge and John Bryan State Park.” He passed on Dec. 14, 2012 and his generosity is the basis of this grant funding.

The grant funding is available for various amounts for projects related to water quality including, but not limited to: stream cleanups, monitoring, buffer strips, wetland restorations and other habitat work. Organizations that may receive the grant can include, but are not limited to, civic groups, environmental organizations, nonprofits, schools or educational institutions, and watershed groups. Grants in various amounts may be awarded. Facilities and administration fees will be limited to 10% of the grant amount.

The grant application is due April 1, 2023, with grants being awarded around April 15, 2023.

Please submit your application by the deadline to: [email protected] or mail to: Clinton Streamkeepers c/o Clinton County Foundation P.O. Box 831 Wilmington, Ohio 45177 Any questions on the application and projects can be emailed to: [email protected]

Dr. Sture Fredrik “Fred” Anliot https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2023/01/web1_Fred-Anliot-Picture.jpg Dr. Sture Fredrik “Fred” Anliot