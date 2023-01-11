Schappacher visits Rotary Club

Butch Shappacher, of Schappacher Farms, recently spoke to The Wilmington Rotary Club, which meets at noon on Tuesdays at the meeting room at Clinton Memorial Hospital.

Shappacher said that what once started as a hobby, Butch and Sherry Schappacher began Schappacher Farms in 1994, located in Mason, Ohio. In the summer of 2016, Butch, Sherry, their son AJ and his wife Bethany purchased what was formerly known as “Oak Lawn Farm,” a picturesque 50-acre farm located directly on State Route 73 just outside of downtown Wilmington in the heart of Clinton County.

Schappacher Farms opened its barn doors at the new location in the fall of 2017. AJ and Bethany reside in the 1861 farmhouse located on the property.

Schappacher Farms is dedicated to providing affordable fall activities for friends and families.

Jay Sewell, president of The Wilmington Rotary Club, and Butch Schappacher, of Schappacher Farms. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2023/01/web1_SchappacherAtRotary.jpg Jay Sewell, president of The Wilmington Rotary Club, and Butch Schappacher, of Schappacher Farms. Courtesy photo