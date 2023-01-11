WILMINGTON — Below is a marriage licenses report from Clinton County Probate Court. It includes the names of the couple, their towns of residence, ages and occupations.

The following people received a marriage license in December:

• Nathan Leland Smith, 41, a manager, and Mindy Louise Andrew, 38, unemployed, both of Clarksville.

• Jason Michael Leasher, 45, retired, and Deborah Ann Daniels, 61, works in customer service, both of Wilmington.

• Jonathan Perry Furbush, 33, firefighter, and Kya Ann Achterman, 33, works in banking, both of Wilmington.

• Zachary David Benges, 34, a field technician, and Kimber Dawn Logan, 38, a registered nurse, both of Wilmington.

• Michael Robert Mack Jr., 24, works in sales, and Joan Lee Tolliver, 26, an investigator, both of New Vienna.

• Dale LeRoy Quigley, 55, Air Force firefighter, and Carly Rae Bingaman, 22, a student, both of Martinsville.

• Joseph Richard Jones, 36, a banker, and Angela Lynne Ehrhard, 36, an administrative assistant, both of Blanchester.

• Thomas Allen Leckrone II, 51, of New Vienna, an operator, and Dana Lynn Kapiotis, 51, of Cincinnati, a manager,

• Blake Donovan Furnish, 29, a technician, and Rachel Sara Nelson, 28, a customer service rep, both of Blanchester.