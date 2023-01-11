Clinton County Municipal Court reports

WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. An appointed interim judge currently oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following list includes those who pleaded guilty or were found guilty between January 3 and January 6:

• Amber Docter, 29, of Sabina, driving under suspension, sentenced to 180 days in jail (167 days suspended), fined $250, assessed $170 court costs. A drug instrument possession charge was dismissed. Docter must commit no further offenses for two years.

• Antoin Allen, 32, of Wilmington, O.V.I., sentenced to 180 days in jail (177 days suspended), license suspended from Jan. 5, 2023-Jan. 5, 2024, fined $1,075, assessed $170 court costs. Allen must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of the fine. Driving privileges granted effective after the ALS is lifted. An additional O.V.I. charge and a marked lane violation were dismissed.

• Elijah Collins, 18, of Wilmington, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), license suspended from Jan. 3, 2023-July 3, 2023, fined $500, assessed $170 court costs. Collins must take part in six months of supervised probation. Additional charges of no operator’s license and failure to control were dismissed.

• Christopher Kier, 33, of Wilmington, drug instrument possession, sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $170 court costs. Kier must commit no further offenses for two years.

• Joseph Funk, 28, of Wilmington, aggravated menacing, sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $170 court costs. Funk must commit no further offenses for one year. A domestic violence charge was dismissed.

• Kenneth Chambers III, 19, of Blanchester, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $170 court costs. Chambers must commit no further offenses for one year.

• Devin Jordan, 28, of Wilmington, O.V.I., sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), fined $1,075, assessed $170 court costs. Jordan must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of the fine. License was destroyed. ALS vacated. Additional charges of O.V.I.-high test and improper backing were dismissed.

• Isabela Mintire-Dasilva, 21, of Jamestown, reckless operation, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $170 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. McIntire-Dasilva must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. ALS vacated. Additional charges of O.V.I.-low breathalyzer and a speeding offense were dismissed.

• Devin Johnson, 19, trespassing, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $170 court costs. Johnson must take part in supervised probation and have no contact with the incident location.

• Robin Crites, 36, of Wilmington, wrongful entrustment of a motor vehicle fined $100, assessed $170 court costs.

• Autumn Curlonis, 23, of Hillsboro, fictitious registration, assessed $170 court costs.

• Jason Cline, 19, of Hillsboro, going 92 in a 65 mph speed zone, fined $130, assessed $170 court costs. The case was waived by Cline.

