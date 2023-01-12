Throwback Thursday: Great fall costumes

These are some highlights from the News Journal on January 12, 1967:

Nationally

‘1967 May End ‘Organized’ War’

“WASHINGTON (AP) — Ambassador Henry Cabot Lodge predicted today a downturn in the percentage of American casualties in Vietnam this year. ‘The war would be pretty nearly over,’ Lodge added, once success is achieved in wiping out the threat from hardcore terrorists to Vietnamese villagers.”

Locally

‘Waddell Leaving Gridiron Scene’

“The South Central League’s fiercest football competitor has decided to resign after six years as the stubborn strategist piloting Wilmington’s Hurryin’ Hurricane. Coach Paul Dean (Oakie) Waddell has asked to be relived of his coaching duties in order to devote more time to home, family, and his own continuing education.”

He led the ‘Cane to a record of 44-14-2 and a championship or co-championship each year and “rescued a floundering football program and the boys instantly responded to his single-minded devotion for making each Friday’s game a moral commitment second only to the achievement of good grades.”

• Larry Pope was pictured “getting practical experience in the East Clinton High School agri-business vocational agricultural course in farm elevator operation from John Cooper, owner-operator at the New Vienna Milling Co.

• Dr. James E. Faris and J. Stephen Smith were named co-chairmen of the 1967 Heart Fund Campaign in Clinton County by Clinton County Heart Council President Paul E. Rulon.

• Wilmington’s eighth-grade basketball team defeated Kingman 31-22 led by Ron Grove, “the little pack of dynamite of the Dick Kidwell-coached team” with 8 points, and by Dave Allen, “a demon on defense”; the rebounding of Dave McDermott, Glenn MacDonald and Steve Conley; and by Dana Dunn, who “played a hustling game.”

• The Murphy Theatre advertised “Shockorama” featuring the films “Billy the Kid vs. Dracula” and “Jesse James Meets Frankenstein’s Daughter.”

