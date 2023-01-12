WC recognizes Brooks with President’s Award

WILMINGTON — Art Brooks came to Wilmington nearly 30 years ago as Wilmington College’s first director of multicultural affairs, a position he held for 19 years that recognizes diversity and inclusion as a hallmark of the Quaker-affiliated institution. The college honored Brooks with the President’s Award for Service and Excellence.

President Trevor Bates presented the award Monday at the College’s Opening Year Meeting, which kicked off the 2022 spring semester. He said that Brooks’ passion for enhancing the multicultural student experience has had positive ramifications that continue to this day.

“Art leaves a legacy of student and alumni success that stands as an inspiration for those who have followed him in serving students at Wilmington College,” Bates said. “As a result of his mentorship when they were students here, untold numbers of WC alumni are enjoying lives of service and success.”

The college annually presents the Art Brooks Diversity Impact Award to students and employees who positively affect diverse student populations.

Brooks served at WC from 1993 until his retirement in 2012. Chip Murdock, who considers Brooks a mentor, currently holds the position now known as the director of diversity and inclusion.

Brooks, a native of Cleveland, first worked in education in Ohio Maryland and Virginia before driving “through cornfields” from Columbus Airport to Wilmington when visiting to interview for what, in 1993, was a new position at the college.

“I came to Wilmington and found a loving feeling from this campus and community,” he said, noting he became “Uncle Art” to many young people he mentored over the years. He continues to reside in the community and influence young people. Indeed, a scholarship in his name is awarded annually to deserving local teens through the Harvest of Gold organization.

“It feels good to hear my former students are doing well and that I had an impact on their lives,” Brooks said. “I feel so proud of what Chip has done with diversity and inclusion at the college. We have faculty and staff and coaches here that value and celebrate diversity.”

Brooks’ name has been added to a plaque displayed at the President’s Office. Barbara Kaplan, former dean of students and director of career resources, received the inaugural President’s Award posthumously last year.

Wilmington College President Trevor Bates (left) presents Art Brooks with the President’s Award for Service and Excellence before an audience of WC faculty and staff. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2023/01/web1_ArtBrooksAward.jpg Wilmington College President Trevor Bates (left) presents Art Brooks with the President’s Award for Service and Excellence before an audience of WC faculty and staff. Courtesy photo