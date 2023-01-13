Clinton County A.C.T. to sponsor ‘Bigger Than Roe’ rally

The Clinton County Alliance for Compassion and Truth (A.C.T.) will sponsor a public “Bigger Than Roe” rally on Saturday, Jan. 21, from noon until 1 p.m., on the Main Street side of the Clinton County Courthouse.

The local rally is one of hundreds of nationwide, weekend events organized in conjunction with the main “Bigger Than Roe” Women’s March, in Madison, Wisconsin, and coinciding with the sixth anniversary of the historic 2017 Washington, D.C. Women’s March.

The purpose of “Bigger Than Roe” is to raise awareness of the erosion of women’s reproductive health rights and to mobilize the political power of women to restore those rights, according to organizers.

Local rally participants are encouraged to bring signs with positive messages about the value of women’s lives, health, and human rights.

Clinton County A.C.T. is a women-led, pro-democracy organization committed to the promotion of compassion, truth, justice, and equality. More information about “Bigger Than Roe” is at https://www.womensmarch.com/initiatives/bigger-than-roe-march.