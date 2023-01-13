Beres named executive director of Port Authority

WILMINGTON — The Board of Directors of the Clinton County Port Authority announced Thursday that T. Alex Beres has been selected to be the new executive director.

A seasoned public official with significant economic development background, Beres brings a wealth of management experience to the Port Authority to continue its work in Clinton County, according to a news release.

“He is a seasoned executive with detailed familiarity of economic development in Ohio, and that will serve the Port Authority well. We are pleased to welcome him aboard and we look forward with optimism to his leadership of the Port Authority,” said current Port Authority Chairman Walt Rowsey.

The Port Authority’s HR committee chair, Brian Smith, added, “His 10-plus years of management experience in the public and private sector, his proven ability to develop new strategic initiatives, his experience with stakeholder engagement, and his proven decision-making capabilities will be vital as the Port Authority moves forward for Clinton County.”

Beres leaves the position of policy analyst in the Office of the Secretary, US Department of Transportation in Washington DC to join the Clinton County Port Authority. He has been there since November of 2020.

“I’m honored by the board entrusting me with the responsibility to lead the Port. My family is excited to come back to Ohio and make Clinton County our home. The tremendous work Beth Huber and the team at the Port have done over the last year gives me the confidence that I can hit the ground running and we can continue in doing impactful work on behalf of the entire county,” said Beres.

Beres indicated his work often has involved collaboration and working with multiple organizations and individuals to create success. He acknowledges that the same opportunities are available in Clinton County and looks forward to building that framework.

With over 12 years of his career based in central Ohio, Beres is intimately familiar with the economic and political environment, as well as the history of the Wilmington Air Park, the 1,900-acre airport/development complex owned by the Port Authority.

Beres earned his bachelor’s degree in political science and history from Ashland University, and a masters in government with honors distinction from Johns Hopkins University. He was also a policy fellow with the University of Bath in Great Britain. He has served on several boards, including the Franklin County Transportation Improvement District, the Community Capital Development Corporation (SBA Development Company for small business lending), the Delaware County Housing Council and the Delaware County Tax Incentive Review Council.

About the Clinton County Port Authority

The Clinton County Port Authority is a special purpose government formed to operate transportation infrastructure and lead economic development efforts. Designated by the County, City of Wilmington, and the Wilmington Community Improvement Corporation as the lead Economic Development agency for Clinton County, it coordinates with the Dayton Development Coalition and JobsOhio to attract jobs to, and retain jobs in, the area. It owns and operates the Wilmington Air Park, Ohio’s top ranked cargo airport, an integrated aviation and logistics business park located on 1,900 acres with nearly three million square feet of industrial, office and hangar space, which was named the Best Airport in Ohio in 2020, 2021, and 2022. The Port Authority was recognized as one of Ohio’s Best Workplaces in 2020, 2021, and 2022. Learn more at www.ChooseClintonCountyOH.org.

