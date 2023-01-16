City provides code enforcement reports

The following report is submitted by the City of Wilmington Code Enforcement Department.

Once a complaint is received, properties with reported violations are handled with an intake form and an inspection is performed at the alleged location.

If a complaint is substantiated, a case is created, and an investigation is opened.

Property owners and/or tenants are then contacted via U.S. Mail with a “Notice of Code Violation” to notify them complaint has been made, the nature of the violation(s), and the actions that need to be taken to resolve the violation(s).

The property owner/tenant is also provided with the date that the follow-up inspection will take place and contact information for the Code Enforcement Department if they need more information, or to file an extension.

The cases below are listed by: Case Number; Case Date; Case Address; and Open Violation & Notes

January 1-15 Case Activity

4735 01/04/2022 171 S. Mulberry St, New Case- Violations Pending

4736 01/04/2023 399 W. Main St, Trash Container- Warning

4737 01/04/2023 389 W. Main St, Trash Container- Warning

4739 01/04/2023 237 W. Birdsall St, Trash Container- Warning

4727 12/13/2022 279 S. South St 925.07- Containers to be Removed- Second Notice Sent

4397 03/30/2022 12 N. Lincoln St 1308.01(k) Public Nuisance 1701.08(a)(1)- Unsafe Structure 1701.08(b)- Closing of Vacant Structure 1709.03(e)- Foundation Walls 1709.03(j)-Stair and Walking Surfaces 1709.03(n)- Windows 1709.04(c)-Interior- Surfaces 1709.04(e)- Interior-Stair and Walking Surfaces 1725.03(a)- Fire Safety (Accumulations) 1729.02(a)(b)- Litter Final Notice Sent

4731 12/13/2022 336 Charles St 925.07- Containers to be Removed First Notice Sent

4723 12/13/2022 210 S. Walnut St 925.07- Containers to be Removed First Notice Sent

4722 12/13/2022 198 S. Walnut St 925.07- Containers to be Removed First Notice Sent

4742 01/09/2023 655 Rombach Ave 1143.02- Outdoor Storage First Notice Sent

January 1-15 New Cases and Violations

4630 10/20/2022 1111 W. Locust St 1729.02- Litter 1709.02(a)- Sanitation Notice of Non-Compliance Sent

4161 04/05/2021 281 W. Main St 1308.01(h)- Public Nuisance 1701.08(b)- Unsafe Structure 1709.02(f)- Exterior Walls 1709.02(n)- Windows Submitted to City Prosecutor

4743 01/11/2023 35 W. Vine St Trash Container Warning

4745 01/11/2023 52 W. Vine St Trash Container Warning

4746 01/11/2023 422 N. Mulberry St Trash Container Warning

4747 01/11/2023 610 N. Mulberry St Trash Container Warning

4748 01/11/2023 619 N. Mulberry St Trash Container Warning

4749 01/11/2023 729 Xenia Ave Apt A Trash Container Warning

4750 01/11/2023 115-117 Fulton St Trash Container Warning

4751 01/11/2023 425 N. Mulberry St Leaves in Street Warning

4752 01/11/2023 566 N. Spring St Leaves in Street Warning

4753 01/12/2023 247 Grove St Trash Container Warning

4754 01/12/2023 249 Grove St Trash Container Warning

4755 01/12/2023 293 Grove St Trash Container Warning

4756 01/12/2023 294 Grove St Trash Container Warning

4757 01/12/2023 375 Grove St Trash Container Warning

4758 01/12/2023 430 Grove St Trash Container Warning

4759 01/12/2023 286 W. Vine St Trash Container Warning

4760 01/12/2023 212 E. Birdsall St Trash Container Warning

January 1-15 Closed Cases

4721 12/13/2022 353 Dana Ave Closed Case- Warning Resolved

4716 12/09/2022 719 N. Wood St 925.07- Containers to be Removed Closed Case- Resolved by Tenant

4724 12/13/2022 203 Westfield Dr Closed Case- Warning Resolved

4699 12/06/2022 31 Woodview Dr 1709.02(h)(3)(a) Motor Vehicles 1143.02- Outdoor Storage 1729.02- Litter 1709.02(a)- Sanitation Closed Case- Resolved by Owner

4698 12/06/2022 41 Woodview Dr 311.01(d)- Street Obstruction Closed Case- Resolved by Owner

4662 11/23/2022 569 Rombach Ave 1709.05(a)- Infestation Closed Case- Resolved by Owner

4687 12/06/2022 140 Randolph St Apt B Case Dismissed

4688 12/06/2022 140 Randolph St Apt D Case Dismissed

4729 12/13/2022 451 Westfield Dr 925.07- Containers to be Removed Closed Case- Resolved by Occupant

4678 12/05/2022 402 Prairie Ave 925.07- Containers to be Removed Closed Case- Resolved by Owner

4734 12/16/2022 588 John Chambers Dr 925.13- Abandoned Property Closed Case- Resolved by Abatement

4544 07/29/2022 41 Yukon Ct 1709.02(a) Sanitation 1729.02(a)(b)- Litter 1709.02(f)- Accessory Structures (Fence) Closed Case- Resolved by Owner

4050 11/18/2020 303 Charles St 1709.03(k)- Porch Closed Case- Resolved by Owner

4730 12/13/2022 338 E. Locust St 1709.02(h)(3)(a) Motor Vehicles 1143.02- Outdoor Storage 1709.02(a)- Sanitation Closed Case- Resolved by Owner

4736 01/04/2023 399 W. Main St Closed Case- Warning Resolved

4547 09/01/2022 31 N. South St 1709.03(g)- Roofs & Drainage 1709.03(f)-Exterior Walls 1709.03(i)- Overhang Extensions Closed Case- Resolved by Owner

4713 12/09/2022 281 Grove St Trash Container Warning Resolved by Tenant

4672 12/05/2022 316 Charles St Trash Container Warning Resolved by Tenant

4739 01/04/2023 237 W. Birdsall St Trash Container Warning Resolved by Tenant

How to report

Potential violations — within Wilmington city limits only — can be submitted via email to [email protected], by phone at 937-382-6905, anonymously online at www.wilmingtonoh.org/municipal-services/code-enforcement/ or by texting “hi” to 937-884-1588.