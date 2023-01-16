WC students engage in MLK Day service

Wilmington College students sorted clothing at Hope House as part of WC’s “A Day On, Not a Day Off” celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day Monday. From the left, Tianna Bradshaw, Castor Coplinger, Sam Alexander, and Jaymirr Johnson were among dozens of students and staff who engaged in service projects at Hope House, Sugartree Ministries, and the Clinton Co. Homeless Shelter.

