OSHP: No serious injuries in SR 73 accident

The Ohio State Highway Patrol and other emergency services responded to a multi-vehicle accident on State Route 73 near Collett Road near Waynesville. According to OSHP, there were no life-threatening injuries. No further details were available Thursday afternoon.

