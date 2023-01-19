OSHP: No serious injuries in SR 73 accident

The Ohio State Highway Patrol and other emergency services responded to a multi-vehicle accident on State Route 73 near Collett Road near Waynesville. According to OSHP, there were no life-threatening injuries. No further details were available Thursday afternoon.
