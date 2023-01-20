Fiesta Veracruz to host fundraiser for PAWS Humane Society

Are you looking for a delicious meal and want to help animals? Fiesta Veracruz Mexican Restaurant will be hosting a fundraiser to help the PAWS Humane Society this Wednesday, Jan. 25.

Dine in or carry out from 11 a.m.–10 p.m., present a fundraiser flyer or show a post from the PAWS Humane Society Facebook or Instagram pages to your server and Fiesta Veracruz Mexican Restaurant will donate 15% of the bill to PAWS. Flyers can be picked up at two Wilmington locations, Weathervane Cleaners, 156 E. Main St. or D&G’s PAWS and Claws Snack Shack, 5356 North U.S. 68.

Flyers may be downloaded and printed from PAWS Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/pawshumanesocietyinc . A menu can be viewed at https://fiestaveracruz.com . Fiesta Veracruz is located at 37 W. Locust St., Wilmington.

PAWS Humane Society mission is to encourage the humane treatment of animals, including finding, loving, forever homes for unwanted cats and dogs through adoptions and to make a positive impact on animals’ lives with education and resources. A non-profit animal welfare organization led by volunteers, PAWS operates a shelter to house cats and dogs. The group works to find loving forever homes for the animals that they care for.

In addition, to help with the overpopulation of animals in the county, PAWS will host the Rascal Unit, a mobile vet spay/neuter clinic, twice in 2023. PAWS relies on donations and fundraisers to support its activities. To learn more about PAWS, please visit the website, https://pawshumane.weebly.com/