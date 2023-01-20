WC’s ‘Hour of Power’ raises $900 for cancer research

Swimmers of all abilities took the dive Wednesday when they participated in the annual Hour of Power swimming relay at Wilmington College to raise funds for cancer research. This year’s total came in at nearly $900.

The men’s and women’s swim teams sponsored the annual event to raise funds and awareness for sarcoma, a rare form of soft tissue cancer that typically affects young people. The event is held nationwide in honor of Ted Mullin, a former swimmer at Carleton College who succumbed to the disease in 2006.

Head coach Trip Breen thanked all those who made financial contributions and the students who kept the relay going throughout the Hour of Power.

“We had outstanding swimming participation and cheering support from other athletic teams and the general student body,” Breen said. “Thank you all for helping to make this such a meaningful event.”

WC students swam a continuous relay during Wednesday’s Hour of Power to raise money for Sarcoma cancer research. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2023/01/web1_HourOfPower.jpg WC students swam a continuous relay during Wednesday’s Hour of Power to raise money for Sarcoma cancer research. Courtesy photo