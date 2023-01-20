Clinton Co. Business Advisory Council recognized as 3-STAR BAC winner

The Clinton County Business Advisory Council (BAC), through the Southern Ohio Educational Service Center, has recently been recognized as a 2023 3-STAR BAC award winner.

The Ohio’s Business-Education Leaders Award has been awarded to excellent Business Advisory Councils across the state of Ohio. The Clinton County BAC is comprised of all of the public school districts in Clinton County, the Southern Ohio Educational Service Center, local businesses, institutions of higher learning, and community-based organizations and agencies.

Business Advisory Councils throughout the state of Ohio have been rated for their exceptional work building strong partnerships to instill professional skills for future careers and coordinating experiences for students. This year’s award addendums were scored by Ohio Excels, Ohio Restaurant Association, Ohio of Workforce Transformation, Ohio Hospital Association, and the Office of Career Technical Education with the Ohio Department of Education.

Ohio is proud to be home to over 110 Business Advisory Councils. These locally focused partnerships convene education and business leaders to engage in dialogue, build trust, and identify strategies that transform the student learning experience. The ongoing, intentional collaboration can result in a more responsive education system based on regional economic drivers and needs, more relevant learning experiences for students that include work-based learning opportunities, and enduring partnerships between schools and local industries.