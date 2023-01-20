WHS January Students of the Month

The Wilmington High School Students of the Month for January:

Science Department: Lucy Butcher

Lucy deserves student of the month because she is always giving her best. She works above and beyond expectations I set and continues to surprise me with the effort she puts in during science. She is well liked by her peers and really makes an impact with her personality in my room. It’s a pleasure to have Lucy as a student! Great job 🙂

World Language Department: Meiley Black

The World Language Department would like to recognize Meiley Black as Student of the Month for November. Meiley does a great job of arriving to class prepared and on time every day. She completes all of her assignments with care and participates in class by actively raising her hand and answering questions. She excels on all her Spanish assessments. It’s evident that Meiley takes pride and care in her work. She’s a strong asset to the class and we truly appreciate all of her efforts in class. Gracias, Meiley!

Exceptional Student Education: Austin Embree

Andrew is a student who enjoys learning anything Science related. He loves to learn about other countries and languages. Andrew is an excellent artist as well. He works hard daily to get his work done and takes it seriously. Andrew sets an example for his peers daily in class by paying attention, participating, and completing tasks. He is a true joy to teach!

Social Studies: Ivy Howard

The Social Studies department nominates Ivy Howard for January student of the month. Ivy is a hardworking and creative student. She demonstrates very innovative thinking, does quality work, and works well with others. It is no wonder other students enjoy working with her so much!

Independent Studies: Allison Beekman

Our choice for January is Allison Beekman. Not only does she work hard in her classes, she’s also smart, funny and a joy to be around. This can be said about many students at our school but what makes Allison really stand out is her ability to do it every single day. She has PERFECT ATTENDANCE. Never absent or late to school. This is a real achievement and she’s done this for most of her school career. Keep it up Allison, you’re doing great things.

Technology: Jesse Cluxton

Jesse is a member of our Cane Tech Squad and is the newly elected President of the Tech Club. He is absolutely thriving in these roles and is providing leadership and effort well beyond what is expected. He has grown in so many ways this school year and we are so excited to see what the future holds.

English Department: Bryson Schutte

Bryson Schutte is the English Department’s Student of the Month for January. He is always prepared for class and contributes daily to classroom discussions. His maturity and leadership are displayed daily. Bryson is focused and his demeanor and skills are greatly appreciated by his peers and teachers.

Art Department: Addi Kretchek

Addi is always as sweet as can be, willing to help with any classroom tasks, and always offers to help her classmates if they need help on projects. She has taken Art 1, 2, and now is in Ceramics where she excels as an artist.

Butcher https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2023/01/web1_butcher_lucy.jpg Butcher Provided by Steven Reed Howard https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2023/01/web1_howard_ivy.jpg Howard Provided by Steven Reed Kretchek https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2023/01/web1_kretchek_addi.jpg Kretchek Provided by Steven Reed Schutte https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2023/01/web1_schutte_bryson.jpg Schutte Provided by Steven Reed Cluxton https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2023/01/web1_cluxton_jesse.jpg Cluxton Provided by Steven Reed Embree https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2023/01/web1_embree_andrew.jpg Embree Provided by Steven Reed Beekman https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2023/01/web1_beekman_allison.jpg Beekman Provided by Steven Reed Black https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2023/01/web1_black_meiley.jpg Black Provided by Steven Reed