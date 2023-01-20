Record requests made in Pitzer case

WILMINGTON — Requests for records and items were among the many topics of Thursday’s Wilmington City Council meeting.

Greg Pitzer, the father of the late Casey Pitzer, requested information regarding what happened to his daughter’s clothing.

“We still don’t even know where the clothes are according to the documents provided to us. No one ever signed for the clothes,” said Greg Pitzer.

He advised that he called the morgue, who told him “the clothes would have been preserved in a suspicious case.” He added that people from the morgue advised the clothes were released to the funeral home.

He advised he was told by the Montgomery County Coroner that the clothes had been released to Gary Garrison, the chief investigator at the Clinton County Coroner’s office. Pitzer said he had a back and forth with Garrison, but didn’t get any further.

The News Journal contacted Garrison for comment. He said he could not comment at this time.

Darrell Petrey, speaking on behalf of Pitzer, told council that he and Pitzer have both made record requests and have not heard back. The requests included nine videos related to the case among other photos, documents, and a rape kit.

City Law Director Brett Rudduck advised that the custodian of the public record has been looking into the requests.

In March 2013, the body of Casey L. Pitzer, 32, was discovered in a retention pond around SR 73 and US 22/SR3 about a week after she went missing. Her body was sent to the Miami Valley Crime Lab for an autopsy, and authorities determined the cause of death was drowning.

The case was asked to be reopened via a petition. The petition states that law enforcement officials did not do their job diligently. Police Chief Ron Cravens told the News Journal recently that the case has been forwarded to the FBI to review.

Also during council:

• The council approved a resolution authorizing the bids for the construction of the phase eight expansion at the Wilmington Sanitary Landfill. Public Works Director Rick Schaffer advised the council the estimated cost will be $1 million and will begin on May 8. The project will last until about July 28.

• The council approved an ordinance allowing citizens to have 21 days, instead of 15 days, to pay their water bill.

• The council passed an ordinance allowing them to amend a section of the city’s codified ordinance about the procedure of council meetings. Council member Matt Purkey discussed how there was a discussion to move public comments toward the beginning of the council meeting. Purkey advised this is so people participating in the public comment section don’t have to stay the whole meeting.

City Public Works Director Rick Schaffer talks to the council about the expansion of the city landfill. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2023/01/web1_council01201.jpg City Public Works Director Rick Schaffer talks to the council about the expansion of the city landfill. John Hamilton | News Journal Greg Pitzer speaks to the Wilmington City Council about the case of his late daughter Casey. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2023/01/web1_council01202.jpg Greg Pitzer speaks to the Wilmington City Council about the case of his late daughter Casey. John Hamilton | News Journal

Father wants to know what happened to Casey Pitzer’s clothing

By John Hamilton [email protected]

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574