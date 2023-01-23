Local senior hosts UDC luncheon

Wilmington resident Joan Looney Foley hosted a luncheon Saturday, Jan. 14 for United Daughters of the Co Federal (UDC) and her lifelong friend since 1942, Annabelle Estle Peabody of Greenfield. Joan and Annabelle graduated Edward Lee McLain Greenfield in 1951.

The Daughters of the Confederacy attending were Cheryl Bircher of Circleville, who is the chapter president of the UDC. Joan Keller, of Dublin, Ohio, is the historian and serves the state finance committee of the UDC. Skylar Grate, of Greenfield, is chapter treasurer and registrar. Skylar also serves the state military service awards chair.

The UDC ladies were collecting historical stories of the Civil War for the forthcoming issue of the UDC magazine.

Joan Foley is a member of the UDC and one of the last living granddaughters in Ohio.

Those in attendance at the UDC luncheon, from left to right: Annabelle Peabody, Joan Keller, Skylar Grate, Cheryl Bircher, and Joan Foley in front seated. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2023/01/web1_JoanUDClunch.jpg Those in attendance at the UDC luncheon, from left to right: Annabelle Peabody, Joan Keller, Skylar Grate, Cheryl Bircher, and Joan Foley in front seated. Courtesy photo