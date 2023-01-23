Clinton SWCD sets meeting dates for the year

The Clinton Soil & Water Conservation District (SWCD) has set its board meetings for the year as follows:
February 7
March 14
April 11
May 9
June 13
July 11
August 8
September 12
October 10
November 14
December 12
Clinton SWCD holds a regular monthly business meeting on the second Tuesday of the month beginning at 7:30 a.m. at the office location of 111 S. Nelson Ave., Suite 5, Wilmington. The meetings are open to the public. To be notified of any meeting date changes, please contact the office by phone, mail or email.