Board of DD reorganizes

The Clinton County Board of Developmental Disabilities held its annual organizational meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 17.

The following officers were elected: Robert Wilson, president; Susan Frazier, vice president; and Joan Burge, recording secretary. Additional board members include Mark Bush, Cristina Lewis, John Luttrell, and Kelly Straw.

The board will meet at 12 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month with the exception of July and December when there will be no meeting. Meetings will be held at the Clinton County Board of DD, 4425 State Route 730, Wilmington.