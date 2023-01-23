Posted on by

Locals find ways to enjoy the snow

Four to six inches of snow blanketed the area on Sunday. Some locals used the occasion to get outside and play, or even show their support for the Cincinnati Bengals in their divisional playoff game against the Buffalo Bills.

Photos courtesy of Madison Zumwalde

Photos courtesy of Madison Zumwalde

Photos courtesy of Madison Zumwalde

Photo courtesy of Katie Tolley

Photo courtesy of Jacqueline Blount

Photos courtesy of Madison Zumwalde

Photos courtesy of Madison Zumwalde

Photos courtesy of Madison Zumwalde

Photo courtesy of Katie Tolley

Photo courtesy of Jacqueline Blount