CCSO: 72-year-old shoots woman before taking own life

WILMINGTON — Authorities say a 72-year-old man shot a woman who was providing assistance to him on Sunday afternoon before he took his own life.

At 2:40 p.m., the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a shooting at 234 Buck Run Road. The reported victim, 61, told responding officers that Ralph Turner, of the same address, shot her while she was assisting him “due to his physical limitations,” according to Clinton County Sheriff Ralph Fizer, Jr.

After she was shot, the woman called 911 for assistance and was advised by the communications officer to immediately exit the residence. The first responding officer to 234 Buck Run Road helped the woman to a safe location and provided first aid when a gunshot was heard from inside the home, according to a news release.

Members of the Wilmington Police Department S.W.A.T. team made entry into the home and found Turner was dead as the result of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to authorities.

The condition of the victim was unknown as of Monday afternoon.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division processed the scene for evidence and continues to investigate the incident.

The sheriff’s office was assisted at the scene by the Wilmington Police Department, Chester Township Fire & EMS, and the Clinton County Coroner’s Office.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2023/01/web1_CC-Sheriffs-Office-1.jpg