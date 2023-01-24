Continental Manor Nursing to host free LEGO event for kids

This Saturday, Jan. 28 from 10 a.m. to 11:45 a.m., the residents at Continental Manor Nursing & Rehab, 820 E. Center St. in Blanchester, will be celebrating International LEGO Day and would like to invite kids from the local area to join them in building with LEGOs.

Activity director, Lisa Beach, said she reached out to HHH Brick Depot in West Chester to see if they would donate some LEGOs, and they donated so much that she thought it would be nice to share it with the kids in the community. This past Saturday, residents from Continental Manor went on a field trip to pick up the LEGOs at HHH Brick Depot.

Beach said they were amazed at the displays on display in the store, and are excited to see what the kids will build. Kids that attend will go home with free LEGOs.

Continental Manor Nursing & Rehab residents shown sorting and packing LEGOs by color from just one of the five totes of LEGOs donated.