The Wayne Township Board of Trustees held its re-organizational meeting on Jan. 9. Kevin Bean will serve as president and Steve Kenney will serve as vice president. The other trustee is Bryan Floyd.

The township meetings will be held on the second and fourth Mondays of each month at 8 p.m. All meetings will be held at the Township House, 12 Cox Road, Sabina. The public is welcome to attend.

The annual financial statement is complete and available for public inspection.