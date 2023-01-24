Merchants announces retirement of president Jim Evans

After nearly 36 years of service to Merchants National Bank, James (Jim) D. Evans, president and chief operating officer, is retiring on Jan. 31. After serving as a consultant for the bank for five years, Evans joined MNB in January 1987 as executive vice president. Throughout his distinguished tenure, he has served in various leadership roles and been instrumental in growing MNB’s loan portfolio and branch network, according to a news release.

To celebrate the occasion, receptions are being held at several Merchants National branches: Jan. 27, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Washington Court House location and Feb. 3 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Hillsboro location. The community is invited to stop by and wish him well on his retirement.

