Clinton County Municipal Court reports

WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. An appointed interim judge currently oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following list includes those who pleaded guilty or were found guilty between January 17 and January 20:

• Kenneth Kier, 55, of Wilmington, telecommunication harassment, sentenced to 180 days in jail (168 days suspended), assessed $170 court costs. Kier must not commit any more offenses in Clinton County for two years, return $1,000 cash bond to a subject, and must have no contact with the victim.

• Justin Messer, 36, of Amelia, violating a protection order, sentenced to 180 days in jail (177 days suspended), fined $250, assessed $170 court costs. Messer must take part in supervised probation and have no contact with the victim. If compliant with the CPO in Common Pleas Court, there will not be a violation of this no contact provision.

• Christa Donahue, 36, of Centerville, control of a vehicle while intoxicated, sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), license suspended from Jan. 17, 2023-Dec. 29, 2023, fined $1,075, assessed $170 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Donahue must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $375 of the fine. ALS vacated. Additional charges of ACDA and an O.V.I. were dismissed.

• Matthew Issac, 51, of New Vienna, two counts of disorderly conduct, sentenced to 60 days in jail (58 days suspended), fined $100, assessed $170 court costs. The offenses were amended from a resisting arrest and menacing charge respectively. Isaac must take part in non-reporting probation, must commit no further offenses for two years, and must complete alcohol/drug assessment.

• James Brown, 30, of Lynchburg, control of a vehicle while intoxicated, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $170 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Brown must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of the fine. ALS vacated. A marked lane violation was dismissed.

• Joseph Collins, 48, of Blanchester, trespassing, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $100, assessed $170 court costs. Collins must commit no further offenses for one year and be monitored by non-reporting probation. Additional charges of theft and driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine were dismissed.

• Tatum Audas, 19, of Highland Heights, going 97 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $130, assessed $170 court costs. The case was waived by Audas.

• Jasmine Adleta, 18, of Leesburg, marijuana possession, fined $100, assessed $170 court costs. The case was waived by Adleta.

• Kameron Robinson, 19, of Blanchester, hunting without a permit, fined $50, assessed $170 court costs. The case was waived by Robinson.

• Justin Baker, 34, of New Lebanon, marijuana possession, fined $100, assessed $170 court costs. The case was waived by Baker.

• Alex Turnbull, 20, of Circleville, going 90 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $130, assessed $170 court costs. The case was waived by Turnbull.

