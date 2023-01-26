Locals make Dean’s List at Miami University Regionals

Miami University Regionals names students to the part-time dean’s list who earned a high academic standing and were enrolled in less than 12 graded credit hours and earning a 3.6 or higher GPA during the 2022-23 fall semester.

Cole Brogan, of Clarksville

Heidi Merklinger, of Clarksville

