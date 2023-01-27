Posted on by

‘Wheelies on Mulberry’ begins construction


Ground broke recently for the construction of Wheelies on Mulberry at 171 S. Mulberry St. in Wilmington. The new business will feature a cycling shop and cafe next to the bike trail. A Facebook comment made by “Wheelies” stated condos are a possible second-phase project.

Courtesy of the Wheelies on Mulberry Facebook page

