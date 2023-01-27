Local man sentenced to prison in child porn case

WILMINGTON — A local man has been sentenced to prison time for offenses involving child pornography.

On Jan. 17, Clinton County Common Pleas Judge John “Tim” Rudduck sentenced Dakota Sigmon, of Wilmington, to no less than two years and no greater than three years on three counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor. Also, 123 days of jail credit were given.

According to court documents provided to the News Journal, Sigmon, 26, has no prior criminal history. The offenses were committed on March 15, 2020, and Feb. 1 and June 23, 2022.

“(Sigmon) clearly had time to contemplate his behavior and continued to repeat it,” the documents state. “Fortunately, there was no sexual contact or conduct involved.”

Sigmon’s indictment indicated his conduct involved both videos and photos of minors.

Court documents also state Sigmon had been complying with authorities and admitted responsibility. Sigmon pleaded guilty to the three charges in November, leading to 22 other charges being dismissed.

As a part of his conviction, Sigmon will have to register as a Tier II sex offender and will be monitored by post-release control for five years.

Sigmon https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2023/01/web1_web1_Sigmon_c.jpg Sigmon

By John Hamilton [email protected]

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574