Muni judgehands downsentences

WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following continues the list of those who pled guilty or were found guilty between May 21 and May 25:

• Bradley Columbia, 34, of Sabina, drug instrument possession, theft, hit/skip, sentenced to 370 days in jail (suspended), fined $550, assessed $375. Columbia must commit no further offenses for two years, complete non-reporting probation and must pay $69 in restitution to the victim. Additional charges of hit/skip, failure to control, and failure to stop-property accident were dismissed.

• Elizabeth Schmitz, 39, of Hillsboro, assault, sentenced to 120 days in jail, assessed $120 court costs.

• Logan Hensley, 20, of Willmington, drug instrument possession, trespassing, sentenced to 120 days in jail (suspended), assessed $250 court costs. Hensley must commit no further offenses for two years, complete non-reporting probation, write a letter of apology to the victim, have no contact with them, and pay $341.34 in restitution.

• Kristopher Saunders, 30, of Martinsville, theft, sentenced to 10 days in jail, fined $100, assessed $125 court costs. Jail time stayed to allow Saunders to complete diversion. Saunders must write a letter of apology to the victim.

• Lori Camp, 42, of Wilmington, telecommunication harassment, sentenced to 10 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $125 court costs. Camp is to have no contact with the victim, have no further offenses for two years, and must complete non-reporting probation.

• Joseph Sturgill, 36, of Blanchester, O.V.I., sentenced to three days in jail, operator’s license suspended from May 23, 2018 to May 22, 2019, fined $1,075, assessed $125 court costs. ALS vacated. Sturgill will not be granted driving privileges until all other suspensions are cleared. A driving under suspension charge was dismissed.

• Dominika Harding, 24, of Sabina, child endangerment, sentenced to three days in jail (suspended), assessed $125 court costs. Harding must successfully complete 4C class at New Life Clinic and have no further offenses for one year.

• Marshawn Jackson, 33, of Columbus, going 91 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $125 court costs.

• Brittany Howard, 21, of Martinsville, underage consumption, assessed $125 court costs.

• Eric Day, 25, of Wilmington, disorderly conduct, fined $100, assessed $125 court costs. A drug paraphernalia charge was dismissed.

• Denzel Williams Jr., 53, of Hillsboro, driving under suspension, fined $150, assessed $125 court costs. Additional charges of drug possession, driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine, and driving under suspension-financial were dismissed.

• Richard Ross, 18, of Blanchester, disorderly conduct, fined $50, assessed $125 court costs.

• Steven Pope, 40, of Sabina, driving under suspension-failing to reinstate, fined $150, assessed $125 court costs.

• Trent Swisher, 19, of Leesburg, marijuana possession, fined $50, assessed $125 court costs. Contraband was ordered destroyed once bond was paid.

• Adele Ashe, 56, of Wilmington, marijuana possession, fined $150, assessed $125 court costs. Additional charges of marijuana drug paraphernalia and drug paraphernalia were dismissed.

• Jason Louiso, 20, of Hillsboro, drug possession, driving under suspension-failing to reinstate, fined $300, assessed $250 court costs.

• Collin Burt, 21, of Columbus, going 96 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by the defendant.

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

