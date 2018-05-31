Clinton County Sheriff’s: Vehicles reported stolen

WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court.

The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:

• At 1:30 a.m. on May 19, a 50-year-old Martinsville female reported her vehicle was missing from her driveway at her residence on South High Street. The vehicle is a maroon 2002 Saturn SC.

• At 1:56 a.m. on May 19, deputies made contact with a vehicle that was listed stolen on Frazier Road in Midland. According to the report, suspected drugs and a firearm were located.

• At 10:59 a.m. on May 25, a 65-year-old New Vienna male reported his vehicle was stolen. The report lists 2000 gray Chevrolet Silverado as the stolen vehicle. The report also lists a chainsaw and a blue and white home lite lawnmower as stolen. The incident took place on State Route 174 South in Martinsville.

• At 3 p.m. on May 22, an elderly couple from Martinsville reported that their son stole tools from their truck from their residence on Cumberland Road. The son also used their credit card without permission.

• Deputies arrested a male subject during a traffic stop for drug abuse instrument possession at 3:42 a.m. on May 28 on Greene Road in Martinsville. According to the report, deputies located a hypodermic syringe was located in the suspect’s pocket.

• At 1:08 p.m. on May 24, deputies responded to the 300 block of Walnut Street in Port William on the report of damages to an automobile. According to the report, the passenger side window was broken about a week ago as a result of a verbal argument between the 29-year-old male owner and an acquaintance.

• At 7 a.m. on May 24, deputies responded to the 500 block of Leslie Lane in Wilmington on the report of a toddler in the middle of the road. The toddler was not injured, according to the report.

• At 6:47 a.m. on May 26, a 45-year-old Miamisburg female reported that someone broke into her father’s residence on State Route 350 West and stole several items. According to the report, a karaoke machine with several speakers was stolen. Damage was done to a microwave, kitchen cabinets, and residential plumbing. A neighbor is listed as a suspect. The report indicates the incident took place between March 28 and April 4.

• At 7:09 p.m. on May 27, deputies were dispatched to the 200 block of Old State Road in Clarksville on the report of an underage male passed out on the porch. According to the report, the suspect had consumed an alcoholic beverage.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/05/web1_CCSO-4.jpg