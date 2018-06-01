Clinton County eateries inspected

WILMINGTON — The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports.

Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene.

For a more detailed description of critical and non-critical violations, or to file a public health or food safety complaint about a restaurant, contact the Clinton County Health Department by calling 937-382-7221.

The following restaurants or food service establishments were inspected recently and violations/comments include:

• DBA Tolmar (Subway inside Wal-Mart), 2825 SR 73 W, Wilmington, May 18. Critical: When I arrived at the facility there was no manager. Asked employee if they were in charge and asked questions regarding test strips, temperatures and about hot foods and what they do with them after 4 hours. Employee was unable to answer questions. In prep cooler behind sandwich make station there were containers of food that were past the use-by dates (shredded cheese 5/16, chicken strips 5/17, turkey slices 5/17, bologna 5/17). Eggs on the sandwich line were 43°F (must be kept cold at 41°F or below). Broken and cracked clear plastic lids on storage shelf in back and in 3-compartment sink. There was a slicer/chopper hanging on the storage shelf with clean items that had tomato debris still on it. Container of glass cleaner stored on shelf next to flatbreads and wraps.

There was an employee drink with no lid stored on shelf above flatbreads and wraps. In walk-in freezer on top shelf there was a black container full of ice, there was a sheet pan on floor full of ice and the boxes of cookies and chicken had ice accumulation on them. There is carpet in dry storage area. Dirt/debris on carpet in dry storage area. Wall in dry storage area is unpainted drywall/spackling. Storage cabinet for CO2 container has broken ceiling with drywall pieces on floor. Storage cabinet has dirt accumulation/rodent droppings. There is a wet mop head stored down in the mop sink. Floor along the wall under the 3-compartment sink is dirty. Wall and caulking behind 3-compartment sink is dirty. Caulking behind hand sink is dirty. Spillage on the floor of the walk-in cooler. Broken cove molding between dry storage area and prep area. Floor is dirty under soda boxes in storage area. All facilities must be maintained free from insects/rodents. Please contact pest control operator. Dirty disposable towels lying on prep counter.

Follow-up: Approx. June 14.

• Subway, 31 E. Washington St., Sabina, May 8. Critical: Single-service cookie papers are stored under hand sink in front of store. No single-service or food items can be stored under any hand sinks/plumbing. White salad bowls and white cutting board had lots of deep cuts in the material.

No employee at this facility is Level 2 certified in food safety. Seal on walk-in freezer door is broken. There is ice accumulation on top inside of freezer door. Shelving racks in walk-in cooler are dirty. There is spillage in back corner of walk-in cooler. Hand sink (middle of store) is dirty. Floor is dirty underneath pop storage area. Standing water on floor under dish storage rack. Seal around 3-compartment sink is dirty.

Follow-up: Approx. June 5.

• Holiday Inn Express, 155 Holiday Drive, Wilmington, May 8. Critical: Pancake batter in pancake maker was at 75°F. There was no ice pack in the machine. (Must be kept cold at 41°F or below to held reduce bacterial growth.) Popcorn machine in the dry storage area was dirty; it is not working, however unit still needs to be cleaned to prevent any food from rodents and to prevent any cross contamination.

Follow-up: Approx. June 8.

• Taco Bell, 1701 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, May 18. Follow-up. Three previous violations corrected. Thank you! There was cracked floor tile in front of the walk-in cooler and in front of the deep fryer. Manager said tiles had been ordered. (Thank you!)

• Speedway, 393 S. Locust St., Wilmington, May 23. True 2-door freezer in back room has ice forming around door seal. Soda fountain leaking on back side of unit. Light out in walk-in cooler. Trash on floor of walk-in cooler. Mop heads stored down in mop sink. Floors dirty in facility.

• Ollie’s Bargain Barn, 1633 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, May 23. Floors throughout the store were dirty/stained. Mop heads were stored down in mop sink.

