Raptors rock summer reading

The Wilmington Public Library’s 2018 Summer Reading Program for young and old — from birth to adult — took flight Friday evening with the registration/kick-off event “Fantastic Beasts” featuring Raptor, Inc., including a great horned owl and a red-shouldered hawk. The Summer Reading Program includes programs and prizes for all ages at the Main Library and the Clinton-Massie Branch. It continues until July 28. For more information, call the library at 937-382-2417, or visit their website or Facebook page. All programs are free of charge. For more photos of the event, visit wnewsj.com.

