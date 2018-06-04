Caring economies at A.M. Rotary

WILMINGTON — During Growing Local Caring Economies month, A.M. Rotary President Chuck Watts welcomed Tony Talbott, interim Executive Director and Director of Advocacy at the University of Dayton Human Rights Center.

The University of Dayton is the newest local participant in the United Nations Global Compact, an ethical business and caring economy initiative that invites business and non-business participants to encourage alignment of operations of ethical business, effective government, and civil society organizations around Ten Principles of human rights, decent work and leisure, clean air and water, and anti-corruption of government.

Talbott was invited by Watts, president and founder of the Empathy Surplus Project, a UN Global Compact participant since 2014.

Talbott and Watts encourage local Rotary Clubs to encourage Rotary International and the UN Global Compact to re-establish the 2009 Collaboration — http://bit.ly/2qRT7oP.

Rotarians were involved in the charter of the United Nations in 1945 and Rotary International has a seat at the UN’s Economic and Social Council. The Universal Declaration of Human Rights, which celebrates it’s 70th anniversary this year, was based on Rotary International’s 1940 Resolution on Human Rights.

Tony Talbott, left, with A.M. Rotary President Chuck Watts.