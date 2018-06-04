Ohio announces medical marijuana provisional dispensary sites; none in Clinton County

COLUMBUS — The State of Ohio Board of Pharmacy today awarded 56 medical marijuana provisional dispensary licenses. The licenses were awarded after an extensive review of 376 submitted dispensary applications.

Registration by patients is expected to start in July.

In Southwest Ohio, those eligible to be awarded are:

• Care Med Associates LLC, Cincinnati

• Green Rx LLC, Cincinnati

• PharmaCann Ohio, LLC, Columbia Twp. (Hamilton County)

• 127 OH LLC, Seven Mile (Butler County)

• Cannascend Alternative LLC, Monroe (Butler County)

• Pure Ohio Wellness LLC, Dayton

• Cannascend Alternative LLC, Dayton

• Schottenstein Aphria III LLC, Riverside (Montgomery County)

• Therapeutic Healing Care II LLC, Lebanon (Warren County)

• Debbie’s Dispensary Ohio 4 LLC, Hillsboro

• Harvest of Ohio LLC, Beavercreek (Greene County)

• Pure Ohio Wellness LLC, Springfield

• Cannamed Therapeutics, Springfield

Qualifying medical conditions

Certified physicians may recommend medical marijuana only for the treatment of a qualifying medical condition.

Under Ohio law, all of the following are qualifying medical conditions: AIDS, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Alzheimer’s disease, cancer, chronic traumatic encephalopathy, Crohn’s disease, epilepsy or another seizure disorder, fibromyalgia, glaucoma, hepatitis C, inflammatory bowel disease, multiple sclerosis, pain that is either chronic and severe or intractable, Parkinson’s disease, positive status for HIV, post-traumatic stress disorder, sickle cell anemia, spinal cord disease or injury, Tourette’s syndrome, traumatic brain injury, and ulcerative colitis.

