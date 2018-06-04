The very Special Olympics

Participants give their all in this heat of the 50-meter dash Saturday at the Clinton County Special Olympics. In addition to the track events, there were softball throws at the Wilmington College football field. The emcee was Butch Peelle. For more photos of the event, see inside today’s News Journal.

At the Clinton County Special Olympics on Saturday, participating in the 25-meter wheelchair event are, from left, Neal Borton and Clara Gibson.

The medals will be handed out at a banquet, but winning participants took their spots Saturday on the three-level podium following a competition. After heat 4 of the 50-meter walk are, from left, Holly Spangler, Jodi Winkle and Kristie Funk.