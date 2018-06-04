Track and field qualifying at Special Olympics

Rachael Hinman, center, is happy to place first in heat 1 of the Clinton County Special Olympics’ 50-meter walk. Bonnie Drummond, left, finished second.

Sarah Stathem is a moment away from breaking the ribbon at the finish line of heat 3 of the 50-meter walk.

From left on the winners’ podium are Dusty Rollins who placed first in heat 3 of the 50-meter walk, and Sarah Stathem who finished as runner-up in the same contest.

Heat 1 of the 50-meter dash is hotly contested but winning the gold is Ryann Lieurance, with Alex Reed close behind, and then Jenny Rocheleau (partly visible behind Reed) and Dallas Willoughby.

These young men impressed spectators with their speed in the 50-meter dash at the Clinton County Special Olympics.

Jodi Winkle, left foreground, crosses the finish line in the 100-meter walk. Finishing a strong second is Dusty Rollins.

From left on the winners podium following heat 3 of the 100-meter dash are Frank Powell with a thumbs-up, first-place winner James Rightmire, and Jonathan Constant. The sponsors for the 2018 Clinton County Special Olympics are Kroger, Lowe’s, Aaron’s, R+L Carriers and Wilmington College.