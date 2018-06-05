The Health Alliance of Clinton County, a nonprofit organization, has offered to Clinton County commissioners the opportunity to purchase a painting of the Clinton County Courthouse that normally the Alliance would auction off. The painting was created in 1985 by the late local artist John Camp, and it’s been donated to the Alliance to raise funds for its charitable purposes. Commissioners indicated they will get back soon with the Alliance on whether the county will acquire the painting and place it in the courthouse. The Health Alliance representatives suggested a purchase price of $600 for the framed work of art. Clinton County Commissioners President Patrick Haley noted next year is the 100th anniversary of the courthouse, and added that the courthouse is “such a special building.” The Health Alliance gives funds it collects to a local Cancer Patient Assistance Program and also toward two medical scholarships awarded annually to assist employees working in a medical field or office in Clinton County.

Gary Huffenberger | News Journal