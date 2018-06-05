FNB of Blanchester celebrates customers

BLANCHESTER — The First National Bank of Blanchester held its seventh annual Spring Party in the Park on Friday, May 25 to thank their faithful customers. Food, drink, and music are always highlights of the party.

FNB staff and community volunteers helped make the Party in the Park a huge success. FNB would like to thank several businesses who graciously gave in support of the 7th Annual Spring Party in the Park, including: Ron Johnson from Ron’s Place for providing hamburgers; Roger Elfar from Blanchester Gold Star Chili for hot dogs, buns and cheese; Blanchester Save-a-Lot for bottled water; and Patty at S& S Drive-Thu for bags of ice.

FNB would also like to extend special thanks to: Tom Dazey, Butch Richards, and Avin Whitaker for grilling; Jeremy Lansing from Leftside Entertainment for providing music; the FNB staff; and numerous other friends and family for making this event possible.

It is with much joy that FNB opens the Penquite Park each spring and fall to bring people of all ages to chat, laugh, dance, and enjoy the wonderful Blanchester community.