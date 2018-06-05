Wilmington police reports: Shots heard, B&E, assault

WILMINGTON — The following report is generated from incident reports provided by the Wilmington Police Department. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. Charges may be dropped or changed in court.

Wilmington police recently processed the following reports:

• Police responded to the 300 block of Thorne Avenue on the report of shots heard and a possible burglary at 6:19 p.m. on June 2. The report lists nothing as stolen but authorities collected a handgun, a bullet, and a security bar with blood on it as evidence. A 20-year-old male is listed as a suspect.

• Police responded to the high school stadium on Thorne Avenue at 8:41 a.m. on May 29 on the report an attempted breaking and entering. Police made contact with a 42-year-old male who reported it looked like someone attempted to break into the concession stand. According to the report, police observed a broken window which “had droplets of dried up blood.” The blood was found to be on the window frame, some on the glass and on an orange cone. Photos were taken of the scene and of the blood droplets prior to being collected for DNA testing

• Police responded to the pawn shop on North South Street on the report of an assault at 12:39 p.m. on May 29. According to the report, police spoke with a 41-year-old Wilmington female and a 29-year-old Martinsville female. The Wilmington female advised she was waiting on the pawn shop to re-open from lunch and observed the Martinsville female and confronted her about “some Facebook comments.” The Martinsville female “dropped everything she had on her person except a PVC pipe that contained a fishing pole,” according to the report. The Martinsville female stated the Wilmington female “lunged” at her after she told her that this was not the place to fight and that she had her children with her. The Martinsville female swung the pipe and grabbed the Wilmington female by the hair after the Wilmington female hit her, damaging her glasses, the report stated. The Martinsville female also allegedly bit the Wilmington female’s arm. Police observed the Facebook comments which included the Wilmington female calling the other female a foul name. The Martinsville female stated she made a comment along the lines of challenging the other female. She also stated she was dating the Wilmington female’s ex and that it has been an ongoing problem. Both were cited for disorderly conduct by fighting and were told to not have any further contact with each other.

• At 3:43 p.m. on May 29, police responded to an assault report at the 1200 block of Brownberry Drive. Upon arrival, police spoke with several subjects whose stories conflicted. A 31-year-old male resident claimed his nose was broken though there was no sign of injury, according to the report. Authorities found that the assault was unfounded. They claimed it was the girlfriend’s sister who assaulted him. According to the report, the male subject had previously claimed he was run over by a truck which was found to not be the case since there were no injuries.

• A 36-year-old male reported that his teenage daughter was missing at 9:04 a.m. on June 2. According to the father, his daughter went over to a friend’s house to spend the night, and that some boys picked up the girls and went to Cincinnati. The mother of one of the other girls picked two of the other girls there but his daughter refused to get in the vehicle with them. The teenager is on probation and was entered into LEADS as a missing juvenile/runaway, according to the report. Her whereabouts in Cincinnati are unknown. A warrant was issued for her arrest by probation. The report indicates there has been an ongoing problem with the juvenile.

• At 2:52 a.m. on May 28, police were dispatched to Rita Place on the report of several mailboxes being damaged. Police also received word of damaged mailboxes on Jodie Lane.

• At 9:21 p.m. on May 28, a 37-year-old female reported her Playstation 4 and two controllers were stolen from her residence at the 900 block of West Main Street. She advised they were last seen on May 27 in the afternoon and believes someone took the items when she was sleeping.

• At 6:38 p.m. on May 29, police responded to a theft report at a store on Progress Way. According to the report, eight items were listed as stolen, valued at $345.13 in total. The items include a Sega Genesis console and controller, headphones, a phone mount, a tablet cover, a USB stick, and a wireless feed.

• At 9:12 p.m. on June 1, emergency services responded to the 100 block of Reba Drive on a drug overdose report. The report lists a 58-year-old male as a suspect. The report lists no narrative.

• At 2:15 a.m. on June 2, police responded to the 100 block of High Street on the report of a male subject chasing a female with a gun. Upon arrival, police made contact with two male subjects, ages 37 and 22. The 22-year-old male was listed as a suspect in the report. Officers seized a meth pipe, $115 in cash, and a Ziploc bag containing a meth as evidence.

• Police responded to a gas station on East Main Street at 2:14 a.m. on June 2. According to the report, a glazed honey bun was stolen. A 22-year-old male is listed as being charged in the incident.

• At 5:44 p.m. on June 2, police responded to a property damage report at the 400 block of Marlena Drive. According to the report, several windows were broken on a Chevrolet Blazer belonging to a 27-year-old Hillsboro female. A 30-year-old Wilmington male is suspected of breaking the windows with a metal pipe.

• At 7:26 a.m. on June 3, police responded to a burglary report at the 800 block of Rombach Avenue. The report lists an Emerson 32” TV and a Sanyo 50-inch TV as stolen. Officers seized 10 items as evidence including six spray paint cans, a camo backpack, a hammer handle, a phone charger, a paper pad with an email address and password, and two pieces of paper with two different phone numbers.

• Between 7:46 a.m. and 8:38 p.m. on June 3, police received reports of four vehicles at three different locations getting paint thrown and smeared onto them. The vehicles were located on Kathryn Drive, Florence Avenue, and Brook Boulevard. The juvenile son of a Florence Avenue gave the name of a boy that lived down the street that admitted to egging their house before.

Wilmington police recently charged the following people:

• Zacharie Morgan, 20, of Wilmington, was charged with allegedly obstructing justice.

• Kyle Goings, 34, of Wilmington, was charged with allegedly obstructing official business and resisting arrest.

• Caleb Kepler, 24, of Wilmington, was charged with alleged drug abuse instrument possession.

• Joshua Hall, 26, of Wilmington, was charged with alleged domestic violence.

• Preston Bowman, 26, of Wilmington, was charged with alleged drug abuse instrument possession.

• Anthony Woody Jr., 38, of Wilmington, was charged with allegedly failing to comply – motor vehicle.

• Jeremiah Watts, 28, of Hillsboro, was charged with alleged criminal damage/endangering, marijuana possession, drug paraphernalia-marijuana, and driving while under the influence.

• Ricky Mills, 44, of Wilmington, was charged with alleged domestic violence-previously convicted.

• Brenda Wallen, 52, of Wilmington, was charged with alleged burglary.

• Anthony Atkins, 32, of Blanchester, was charged with alleged theft.

• Robert Lehman, 33, of Wilmington, was charged with alleged theft.

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewjs.com

